Linux 5.14-rc6 Released After Another Good Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 15 August 2021 at 08:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Linus Torvalds has released Linux 5.14-rc6 as the latest weekly test release of Linux 5.14 that should go gold around the end of August.

Torvalds continues to be happy with the state of affairs around Linux 5.14. He wrote in tonight's brief rc6 announcement:
Another fairly normal week. A little over half is driver fixes (networking, sound, gpu, block are the bulk of it, but there's other noise in there too), with the other half being the usual mix: architecture, filesystems (ceph and cifs), core kernel and networking and some documentation fixes.

Nothing particular stands out to me. Go test, we should be getting pretty close to done with this release...

Linus

See our list of Linux 5.14 features to learn more about this forthcoming kernel release.
