Thomas Gleixner has announced the release of the real-time "RT" patches for the Linux 5.13, the first update since the patches were re-based early on back during the 5.12 release candidates.
This morning's 5.13-rt1 release re-bases these real-time patches against the Linux 5.13 code-base, contains a rework of the locking core code, also reworks "large parts" of the memory management code, and other updates.
These real-time patches for Linux 5.13 can be found on the kernel mailing list.
While in recent years there has been recurring talks about getting the RT support mainlined, RT upstreaming is currently held up by funding/resources.
The current Linux real-time project site is on the Linux Foundation Wiki.
