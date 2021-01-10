Linux 5.11-rc3 Released Following A Post-Holiday Ramp-Up
LINUX KERNEL --
While Linux 5.11-rc2 was tiny due to the holidays, with developers and testers returning to work the Linux 5.11-rc3 release that was just issued is much bigger.

Linus Torvalds wrote of the Linux 5.11-rc3 release a few minutes ago, "the final rc3 ends up being on the bigger side as rc3s go. Not "beating records" big, but certainly bigger than average. So instead of some slow start due to the holidays, I think we saw some pent-up fixes. The changes are all over, with nothing in particular standing out. About half the rc3 patch is drivers, with self-test updates (mostly kvm and netfilter) being another healthy 15%. The rest is the usual random mix: architecture updates (mostly x86 and arm64 and much of it kvm-related), documentation, filesystem code (btrfs, io_uring), networking, etc.. But there's nothing that looks particularly odd in there, and I think the size is literally just about that rc2 being so small. So I think on the whole everything looks normal for this release, and my theory that maybe we'll need an extra release candidate just for the holiday impact was just wrong."

So at least as of now Linux 5.11 is looking good and on track for shipping around the middle of February.

See our Linux 5.11 feature overview for a look at all the great features.
