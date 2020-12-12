Linux 5.11 Adding New Driver For Another Budget-Friendly, LCD Character Display
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 December 2020 at 08:01 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Adding to the Linux 5.11 changes and set of new drivers is "lcd2s" as a driver for supporting a 20x4 LCD character display connected via SPI/I2C and with this support can serve as a kernel console output device.

The LCD2S driver is for supporting the Modtronix LCD2S character display. This is a single-color, 20x4 serial LCD display that can interface with the system via SPI/I2C.


With the 400+ lines of code that makes up the LCD2S Auxdisplay driver, this character display can serve as a console output device. The Modtronix display retails for about $30 USD.

This new driver was sent in as part of the Auxdisplay changes for this next kernel cycle. Modtronix offers a data sheet on this serial LCD display as well as example C code for interfacing with the device from user-space, so the Linux driver bring-up wasn't all that challenging but now allows the device to serve as a console output. More details on the display at Modtronix.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
PowerPC 40x Support Slated For Removal From The Linux Kernel
SiFive's RISC-V HiFive Unmatched Upgraded To Ship With 16GB Of RAM
HP To Begin Preloading Ubuntu 20.04 On Select Laptops Paired With Data Science Stack
OpenRGB 0.5 Released With Support For More Devices
Dell Getting Linux Power Management Optimized For Their Latest Systems + Upcoming Tiger Lake Desktop
Better Support For Microsoft Surface Laptops On Linux Is Coming With "SAM"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
ZaReason Linux PC Vendor Closes After More Than A Decade Of Selling Linux Hardware
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
SiFive's RISC-V HiFive Unmatched Upgraded To Ship With 16GB Of RAM
Google's Fuchsia Open-Source OS To Begin Accepting Community Contributions