Linux 5.1 Will Let You Treat PMEM Like 3DXPoint Optane NVDIMMs Back As System RAM
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 March 2019 at 08:01 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
With broader availability expected soon for Intel Optane NVDIMMs backed by 3DXPoint memory, which offers a new means of speedy persistent memory, patches have landed in Linux 5.1 to optionally treat this persistent memory just like system RAM.

Persistent memory like Optane NVDIMMs is geared for uses like databases, HPC, and other enterprise computing scenarios. While it's not quite as fast as system RAM, support is coming in Linux 5.1 should you find yourself wanting to dedicate some persistent memory for use back as conventional system RAM. This may make some sense if Optane NVDIMMs indeed end up being comparatively cheaper than large capacity DDR4 DIMMs albeit would be sacrificing some performance in this PMEM-as-RAM configuration.

Last week I wrote about this PMEM-as-RAM series through the Linux DAX code. At that time it looked like it might not land as Linus Torvalds wasn't yet certain over it. However, this Saturday he has gone ahead and merged the support into the kernel. This support will thus be present in the Linux 5.1 kernel beginning with the 5.1-rc1 kernel release expected tomorrow.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
ZRAM Will See Greater Performance On Linux 5.1 - It Changed Its Default Compressor
BMQ "BitMap Queue" Is The Newest Linux CPU Scheduler, Inspired By Google's Zircon
The Notable Changes So Far With The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Linux 5.0-ck1 Kernel Rolls Out With MuQSS 0.190 Scheduler
Secure Launch Boot Protocol Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel, Advancing TrenchBoot
SIMPLE_LMK: A Low Memory Killer For Android Systems Being Worked On For Linux Kernel
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
Microsoft Officially Announces DTrace For Windows
Ubuntu Studio Runs Into Troubles With None Of Their Developers Having Upload Rights
Proton 3.16-8 Available With DXVK 1.0, Unity Game Fixes