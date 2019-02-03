Linus Torvalds just issued the fifth weekly release candidate for the upcoming Linux 5.0 kernel.
Being five weeks past the feature merge window, the kernel changes at this stage are all about bug and regression fixing. Linux 5.0-rc5 brings a variety of fixes from enabling generic PCIe by default for RISC-V to better handling of AMD CPU microcode versions to networking and various ARM64 fixes.
Torvalds commented about 5.0-rc5:
I'm happy to report that things seem to be calming down nicely, and rc5 is noticeably smaller than previous rc's. Let's hope the trend continues.
About a third of the changes are to drivers (networking, rdma, scsi, block, misc), with the rest being spread out all over (tooling, networking, filesystems, arch updates, core kernel..)
Nothing looks particularly worrisome, so assuming the trend holds, we look to be on track for a fairly normal release cycle despite the early hiccups due to the holidays.
As for what's changed in Linux 5.0, see our kernel feature overview. If Linux 5.0 continues settling down nicely, the stable 5.0 kernel release should be available around month's end.
1 Comment