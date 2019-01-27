Linus Torvalds has returned from his trek to LCA 2019 and released the Linux 5.0-rc4 kernel.
Being mid-way through the release cycle, it's starting to calm down a bit but Torvalds is hoping with next week's 5.0-rc5 that it will really start winding down. Linus wrote of this week's happenings, "Nothing particularly stands out...Size-wise, rc4 has a bit more commits that the last few releases have had at this point, but it's not even remotely a new record size, and not all that much of an outlier anyway. I _do_ hope that things will start to calm down for rc5 onwards...All the other statistics look pretty normal too...So everything looks ok."
If things do further wind down quickly, the official Linux 5.0 kernel will be out in four or potentially five weeks. See our Linux 5.0 feature overview to learn more about this next major release to the Linux kernel that is bringing AMD FreeSync, new hardware support, and much more.
