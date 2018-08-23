UBIFS & OverlayFS Updates Hit The Linux 4.19 Kernel
23 August 2018
For the Linux 4.19 kernel there's been a lot of F2FS performance enhancements and more, the new EROFS file-system, low-level Btrfs improvements, and more. Some of the file-system work less in the spotlight are the OverlayFS and UBIFS updates sent in this week.

On the OverlayFS front it's a fairly notable merge window. OverlayFS now has support for stack file operations and metadata-only copy-up. The stack file operation support alone will allow cleaning up some "hacks" in the kernel's VFS code and other code improvements. The details on the OverlayFS work via this pull from a few days ago.

Meanwhile on the UBIFS front it has seen more "Year 2038" preparations (as have many other subsystems for this Linux 4.19 cycle... Y2038 code fixing remains a big ongoing issue within the kernel), a UBI feature to skip CRC checks of static volumes, a new option to disable xattrs for UBIFS, and various other fixes. Some of these fixes come as a result of UBIFS having a new test framework. Those details in Wednesday's pull request.
