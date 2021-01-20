LibreOffice 7.1 RC2 Up For Testing This Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.1 should be released at the start of February while now the second to last release candidate is available for testing of this leading cross-platform, open-source office suite.

LibreOffice 7.1 RC2 is available for testing following nearly one hundred commits and 64 bug fixes since the prior release candidate.

Those wanting to test the latest release candidate for this leading Microsoft Office alternative can find the 7.1 RC2 downloads via the QA blog.

The third and final release candidate is expected next week while LibreOffice 7.1.0 should be out the first week of February.

LibreOffice 7.1 brings a new Writer outline folding mode, multiple new table formulas being supported within the LibreOffice Calc spreadsheets, faster find/replace performance, faster spell checking within Calc, Microsoft PowerPoint PPTX importing improvements, realistic soft-blurred shadows for objects can now be set within Impress, new physics-based animation capabilities for Impress presentations, various user-interface improvements, and never-ending work on Microsoft Word DOCX import/exporter enhancements.
