Peter Hutterer of Red Hat today announced the third and expected final release candidate of the long-baking libinput 1.12 cycle.Libinput 1.12 has already introduced its own quirk handling system, documentation changes, FreeBSD support, improved trackpoint handling, improved touchpad handling, and other enhancements . With Libinput 1.12 RC3 that work has continued.New to this release candidate is new pointer jump detection code for i2c-based Dell XPS touchpads. Due to the touchpad controller going to sleep after about a second of inactivity, the resulting delay / event sequence when waking up could cause a large pointer jump. That behavior should now be corrected. The RC3 release also drops velocity averaging, thumb size-based detection was reworked a bit, and various other fixes and quirk work.More details can be found via the 1.12 RC3 announcement . Peter is planning to officially release libinput 1.12 in approximately one week.Peter also put out a blog post today highlighting the changes made during this longer than usual 1.12 development cycle.