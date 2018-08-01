Peter Hutterer of Red Hat today announced the third and expected final release candidate of the long-baking libinput 1.12 cycle.
Libinput 1.12 has already introduced its own quirk handling system, documentation changes, FreeBSD support, improved trackpoint handling, improved touchpad handling, and other enhancements. With Libinput 1.12 RC3 that work has continued.
New to this release candidate is new pointer jump detection code for i2c-based Dell XPS touchpads. Due to the touchpad controller going to sleep after about a second of inactivity, the resulting delay / event sequence when waking up could cause a large pointer jump. That behavior should now be corrected. The RC3 release also drops velocity averaging, thumb size-based detection was reworked a bit, and various other fixes and quirk work.
More details can be found via the 1.12 RC3 announcement. Peter is planning to officially release libinput 1.12 in approximately one week.
Peter also put out a blog post today highlighting the changes made during this longer than usual 1.12 development cycle.
