KDE Has Screen Rotation Now Working On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 1 March 2020 at 12:28 AM EST. 1 Comment
KDE
Addressing a two year old bug report over screen rotation not working when running KDE Plasma on Wayland, that support is finally on the way.

KDE on Wayland has worked with some systems for at least 180 degree rotation (flipped), but not for 90 degree screen rotation. The bug report saw 30+ comments over the past two years while finally on Friday this issue was addressed.

Adding to Plasma's KWin compositor is a post-process step for handling output rotation. This in turn allows KScreen to rotate screens under Wayland at all rotations.

The fix is in place and should be in the next KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS point release besides Plasma 5.19 as the next feature release.
