KDE Has Another Wayland Fractional Scaling Fix, Other Improvements

Following last week's Akademy 2019 developer conference in Milan, KDE developers this week not only released the Plasma 5.17 beta but they've been busy with a ton of other bug fixing and improvements.
Some of the KDE improvements made this past week include:
- KSysGuard now adds per-process network traffic information.
- Better handling for multiple audio playback or recording devices.
- A Wayland fractional scaling fix for KDE Plasma 5.17 where KDE/Qt software could be blurry.
- Various GTK integration fixes.
- Continued work on different elements of KDE System Settings.
- Cleaning up of Dolphin's hamburger menus.
Those curious about KDE's other accomplishments for the week can see the weekly summary via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
