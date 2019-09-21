KDE Has Another Wayland Fractional Scaling Fix, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 22 September 2019 at 07:27 AM EDT. 2 Comments
KDE --
Following last week's Akademy 2019 developer conference in Milan, KDE developers this week not only released the Plasma 5.17 beta but they've been busy with a ton of other bug fixing and improvements.

Some of the KDE improvements made this past week include:

- KSysGuard now adds per-process network traffic information.

- Better handling for multiple audio playback or recording devices.

- A Wayland fractional scaling fix for KDE Plasma 5.17 where KDE/Qt software could be blurry.

- Various GTK integration fixes.

- Continued work on different elements of KDE System Settings.

- Cleaning up of Dolphin's hamburger menus.

Those curious about KDE's other accomplishments for the week can see the weekly summary via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Plasma 5.17 Beta Rolls Out With Wayland Improvements, Overhauled Settings
KDE's KWin Options UI Improved, Various Other Enhancements During Akademy Week
KDE Frameworks 5.62 Released With KWayland Additions & Other Improvements
KDE's Kate Text Editor Plans Improvements To Better Compete With Atom
KDE Will Prioritize Wayland, Consistency & Apps Over The Next Two Years
Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default