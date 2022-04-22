KDE Plasma Lands More Fixes, Theme Handling Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 23 April 2022 at 05:06 AM EDT. 8 Comments
Even amid all the April software releases, KDE developers remain very busy working on their open-source desktop stack.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly, thorough recap of all the changes to land the past week in the KDE space. For the past week some of the major changes include:

- KDE Plasma 5.25 will inform the user when clicking on a Global Theme within KDE System Settings, indication for what is actually going to change and optionally only apply certain elements of the theme to your system.

- Plasma 5.25 also is adding support for setting the accent color for your desktop automatically based on the colors in your current wallpaper.

- Plasma now supports the Dynamic Launcher portal for applications using XDG Desktop Portals. This portal allows apps to create and edit .desktop files.

- SDL applications with KDE Plasma 5.24.5 will no longer crash under Plasma Wayland when an external screen is unplugged.

- KRunner and other KRunner-powered search now will return "text" files as part of the search results for text files and other file formats using a plain-text file. Text files were being searched by KRunner but not displayed due to the missing category.

- Ensuring KWin rules are re-evaluated when the active set of screens change, so they are correctly applied in more conditions.

- Various UI improvements throughout the KDE ecosystem.

More details over on Nate's blog for the notable KDE changes of the week.

