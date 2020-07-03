KDE Starts July With More Fixes, More QML'ing In The System Settings Area

KDE developers remain very active with improving this open-source desktop environment even amid the coronavirus pandemic.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with another weekly summary of all the accomplishments for this open-source community over the past week. Some of the highlights for this week in the KDE world include:
- The Dolphin file manager and Konsole terminal now have a "copy location" menu item.
- HiDPI scale factor fixes for various non-default task switchers.
- Speed improvements for KRunner.
- Restoring a regression in Dolphin for being able to execute script files with spaces in the filename or path.
- A fix for minimizing windows to the correct location in the task managers when PLASMA_USE_QT_SCALING=1 is set.
- The system settings screen locking page has been rewritten in QML.
More details on this week's KDE work via Nate's blog.
