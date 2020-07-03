KDE Starts July With More Fixes, More QML'ing In The System Settings Area
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 July 2020 at 06:18 AM EDT. 2 Comments
KDE --
KDE developers remain very active with improving this open-source desktop environment even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with another weekly summary of all the accomplishments for this open-source community over the past week. Some of the highlights for this week in the KDE world include:

- The Dolphin file manager and Konsole terminal now have a "copy location" menu item.

- HiDPI scale factor fixes for various non-default task switchers.

- Speed improvements for KRunner.

- Restoring a regression in Dolphin for being able to execute script files with spaces in the filename or path.

- A fix for minimizing windows to the correct location in the task managers when PLASMA_USE_QT_SCALING=1 is set.

- The system settings screen locking page has been rewritten in QML.

More details on this week's KDE work via Nate's blog.
2 Comments
Related News
KDE Completes Transition To GitLab For Developer Portal
KDE Ending Out June With Many Bug Fixes, Finally Supporting Btrfs Copy-On-Write
Two Areas KDE Can Use Help Right Now In Porting For Plasma 6.0
It's Looking Unlikely KDE Will See Per-Screen Scaling On X11 This Year
KDE Plasma 5.19 Sees Many Regression Fixes, Other Work For Plasma 5.20
Krita 4.3 Released For This Leading Open-Source Digital Painting Application
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
Another Intel 4K + GNOME Optimization Yields 5% Faster Render Times, 10% Lower Power Use
There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs
Godot 4.0 Is Looking Even More Impressive With SDFGI
RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support