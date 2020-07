KDE Starts July With More Fixes, More QML'ing In The System Settings Area

KDE developers remain very active with improving this open-source desktop environment even amid the coronavirus pandemic.KDE developer Nate Graham is out with another weekly summary of all the accomplishments for this open-source community over the past week. Some of the highlights for this week in the KDE world include:- The Dolphin file manager and Konsole terminal now have a "copy location" menu item.- HiDPI scale factor fixes for various non-default task switchers.- Speed improvements for KRunner.- Restoring a regression in Dolphin for being able to execute script files with spaces in the filename or path.- A fix for minimizing windows to the correct location in the task managers when PLASMA_USE_QT_SCALING=1 is set.- The system settings screen locking page has been rewritten in QML.More details on this week's KDE work via Nate's blog