In addition to shipping the Plasma 5.21 beta this week, KDE developers were very active in not only working out fixes for next month's Plasma 5.21 desktop but also other improvements to KDE applications.
Among the highlights this week in KDE land as noted by developer Nate Graham were:
- The Kate text editor now has a HUD-style command palette. This command palette is searchable for all of Kate's many options.
- Plasma's Pulse Connect Secure VPN support now works correctly.
- KDE Discover is a bit faster and using less memory with Plasma 5.21.
- A fix for Plasma 5.21 on Wayland where windows will no longer try to snap to OSDs and notifications.
- Rotated widgets no longer appear jagged and aliased.
More details on the accomplishments for team KDE this week can be found over on Nate's blog for his great weekly write-ups.
