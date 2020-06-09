The KDE community has released Plasma 5.19 on schedule this morning.
KDE Plasma 5.19 brings much better Wayland support including new protocol support, subsurface clipping, resizing of XWayland windows is much smoother, refactoring of KWayland code, global application menu support, KRunner is in better shape, KScreen now works on Wayland, multiple KWin crash fixes are resolved, and much more.
Plasma 5.19 also has various desktop and widget UI enhancements, continued evolution of the System Settings area, KDE Discover continues becoming more featureful, and various other polishing throughout Plasma.
More details on today's Plasma 5.19 desktop release via KDE.org.
14 Comments