KDE Plasma 5.19 Released After Lots Of Polishing, Better Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 June 2020 at 07:59 AM EDT. 14 Comments
KDE --
The KDE community has released Plasma 5.19 on schedule this morning.

KDE Plasma 5.19 brings much better Wayland support including new protocol support, subsurface clipping, resizing of XWayland windows is much smoother, refactoring of KWayland code, global application menu support, KRunner is in better shape, KScreen now works on Wayland, multiple KWin crash fixes are resolved, and much more.

Plasma 5.19 also has various desktop and widget UI enhancements, continued evolution of the System Settings area, KDE Discover continues becoming more featureful, and various other polishing throughout Plasma.


More details on today's Plasma 5.19 desktop release via KDE.org.
14 Comments
Related News
KDE On Wayland Finally Supports Middle-Click Paste With Plasma 5.20
KDE Plasma 5.19 Has Better Wayland Support But Their Goal Is Not Yet Complete
KDE Ending Out May With UI Tweaks, Bug Fixes
Two More Projects Join KWinFT Fork Of KDE KWin, Beta Milestone Reached
KDE Begins Its Transition To GitLab, Plasma 5.20 Seeing Early Activity
KDE Developers Are Busy Polishing Plasma 5.19
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
Lenovo To Certify Their Full ThinkPad/ThinkStation Line For Linux
Linux 5.7 Kernel Released With New Apple Driver, Official Intel Gen12 Graphics
Wine 5.10 Starts Work On A Unix Library For NTDLL, More WineD3D Vulkan
EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers