KDE Plasma 5.17 Making It Simple To Display A Network's QR Code For Easy Sharing
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 21 July 2019 at 06:24 AM EDT. 3 Comments
KDE --
With the KDE Plasma 5.17 release, the desktop will make it easy to see a network's QR code for in turn making it super quick and simple for sharing network information with other users and devices.

Plasma 5.17 has merged the support for being able to pull up a QR code for the current network information so that others can quickly take a picture of it. The QR code is a maximized window on the desktop and contains all relevant WiFi information.

That support landed this week and was noted by KDE developer Nate Graham in his weekly development summary.

KDE Plasma 5.17 is also making it easy to sync user settings for fonts/cursors/colors to the SDDM log-in screen for a more unified experience, various fixes and performance work for not only Plasma 5.17 but also 5.16 point releases and KDE Frameworks, and various user-interface refinements.
