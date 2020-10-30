KDE Saw A "Bug Massacre" This Week With Better NVIDIA Wayland Experience, Many Fixes

The bug fixing in KDE land continues and ends the month with a "bug massacre", for how KDE developer Nate Graham describes it in his weekly recaps.
Graham also commented of this week's KDE efforts as "bug squashing continues at full speed!" Some of the work that got addressed this week for KDE includes:
- The KDE Plasma Wayland session no longer requires manually setting an environment variable to make NVIDIA GPUs with the proprietary driver properly function. This change is with KDE Plasma 5.20.2 for offering a better KDE Wayland out-of-the-box experience on NVIDIA's proprietary driver. This is addressed by automatically detecting the NVIDIA proprietary driver and EGLStreams rather than making the user set KWIN_DRM_USE_EGL_STREAMS.
- Also in the KDE Wayland land, the session will no longer crash if hovering the cursor over a Task Manager item to display a window preview. It would crash if PipeWire was not installed on the system.
- Dragging files and icons on the Wayland session no longer results in messed up thumbnails. Also fixed for Plasma 5.20.2.
- The Plasma Wayland session no longer crashes if dragging something from an XWayland app to Wayland app.
- The Plasma Wayland session fixes support for pasting text that was copied from an XWayland application.
- There are also various other Wayland crash fixes and other bugs addressed.
- Support for login sounds has been restored after it previously regressed.
- Volume and brightness on-screen displays from the KDE lock screen now show the correct values.
- A "Breeze Twilight" global theme with a dark appearance for Plasma and light appearance for the running applications.
- The KWin desktop grid can be configured to only activate desktops on-click rather than both desktops and windows.
- Various user-interface refinements, particularly in the System Settings area.
More details on all of this week's bug fixing and feature work via Nate's blog.
10 Comments