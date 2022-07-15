KDE Plasma 5.26 Continues Preparing More Features, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Too

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 July 2022 at 04:50 AM EDT. 6 Comments
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with another great weekly recap of all the interesting changes coming together in the KDE desktop space.

With many of the initial bugs around Plasma 5.25 resolved and that all ironed out, KDE developers have begun ramping up their feature work for Plasma 5.26 as well as the next round of KDE application updates. Some of the KDE changes to be merged this week include:

- Dolphin, Gwenview, and Spectacle now support using the XDG Portals interface for drag-and-drop files. This basically allows drag-and-drop support to work with sandboxed apps without resorting to giving the apps broader access.

- Support for setting the default paper size when printing, beginning with Plasma 5.26.

- Plasma 5.26's System Settings "About This System" page now supports showing more hardware/firmware details of the system. This comes from adding Linux DeviceTree parsing support.

- Improved accessibility with many Plasma widgets so they can be used with a screen reader, etc.

- Plasma 5.26's wallpaper chooser view will attempt to read and display image metadata from the wallpaper images being shown.

- The "Show Desktop" widget was renamed to "Peek at Desktop".

- Various Plasma Wayland session fixes, including various GPU/monitor problems being resolved.

More information on the KDE development activity this week via Nate's blog.
