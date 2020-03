KDE Developers Wrap Up March By Working On Back-End Improvements

This week in KDE land there weren't too many new features introduced but a lot of low-level work to foster future features.Some of what did come about over the past week includes:- Easier switching of time zones from the clock applet.- Support for launching applications in Cgroup slices.- Various KDE Discover fixes.- Various other fixes for KDE Frameworks 5.69 and Plasma 5.18.x/5.19.x.More details can be found via the weekly KDE highlights by developer Nate Graham on his blog