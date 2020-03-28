KDE Developers Wrap Up March By Working On Back-End Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 29 March 2020 at 07:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
This week in KDE land there weren't too many new features introduced but a lot of low-level work to foster future features.

Some of what did come about over the past week includes:

- Easier switching of time zones from the clock applet.

- Support for launching applications in Cgroup slices.

- Various KDE Discover fixes.

- Various other fixes for KDE Frameworks 5.69 and Plasma 5.18.x/5.19.x.

More details can be found via the weekly KDE highlights by developer Nate Graham on his blog.
