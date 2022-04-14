KDE Has Many Plasma Wayland Fixes In Its Easter Basket
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 15 April 2022 at 05:21 AM EDT. 5 Comments
This week saw KDE developers tackling many bug fixes to their open-source desktop software with Plasma Wayland fixes still being one of the dominant areas receiving bug fixing attention.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly KDE development summary a day early, presumably due to the Easter holiday this weekend. In any event on the KDE development front for this week some of the highlights include:

- Fixing a case where KDE Discover would constantly crash on launch or visiting the "Installed" page if you have Flatpak enabled with certain types of Flatpak remotes.

- KDE desktop icons now remember their positions on a per-resolution basis.

- Under Plasma Wayland, opening Yakuake will now open itself on the active screen.

- Plasma Wayland also has a crash fix that could happen while the screen was locked.

- Also for Plasma Wayland with screen locking, unlocking the screen no longer causes "various visual glitches all over the place."

- The "Virtual Desktops" KWin window rule now works correctly on Plasma Wayland.

- Also on Plasma Wayland, the Task Manager now shows the correct icons for XWayland-using web apps.

- The slide gesture under Plasma Wayland to switch virtual desktops now properly follows your fingers and animates the desktops in the correct direction.

- KDE Frameworks 5.94 has better handling of Adobe PSD files under certain cases in dealing with malformed image files.

More details on this week's KDE development work via Nate's blog.
