KDE Has Many Plasma Wayland Fixes In Its Easter Basket

This week saw KDE developers tackling many bug fixes to their open-source desktop software with Plasma Wayland fixes still being one of the dominant areas receiving bug fixing attention.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly KDE development summary a day early, presumably due to the Easter holiday this weekend. In any event on the KDE development front for this week some of the highlights include:
- Fixing a case where KDE Discover would constantly crash on launch or visiting the "Installed" page if you have Flatpak enabled with certain types of Flatpak remotes.
- KDE desktop icons now remember their positions on a per-resolution basis.
- Under Plasma Wayland, opening Yakuake will now open itself on the active screen.
- Plasma Wayland also has a crash fix that could happen while the screen was locked.
- Also for Plasma Wayland with screen locking, unlocking the screen no longer causes "various visual glitches all over the place."
- The "Virtual Desktops" KWin window rule now works correctly on Plasma Wayland.
- Also on Plasma Wayland, the Task Manager now shows the correct icons for XWayland-using web apps.
- The slide gesture under Plasma Wayland to switch virtual desktops now properly follows your fingers and animates the desktops in the correct direction.
- KDE Frameworks 5.94 has better handling of Adobe PSD files under certain cases in dealing with malformed image files.
More details on this week's KDE development work via Nate's blog.
5 Comments