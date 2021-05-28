KDE developers are wrapping up May with more performance optimizations and bug fixes in tow.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with this week's development summary and some of the highlights include:
- Better performance using the Plasma Wayland session with NVIDIA GPU. This change is for Plasma 5.22 and deals with KDE's EGLStreams handling in conjunction with the binary NVIDIA driver.
- The KDE Plasma Wayland session's system tray will now show if something is recording the screen and allow it to be cancelled.
- KCommandBar is now wired up for all KXMLGui-using KDE applications.
- Spectacle now allows taking a screenshot of the current window via a global shortcut of Meta + Ctrl + Print.
- Spectacle is "much faster" and more reliable under Plasma Wayland.
- The Meta + space keyboard shortcut can be used as a "mute microphone" macro should your keyboard lack a dedicated mute microphone button.
- The Dolphin file manager will no longer randomly crash when emptying the trash.
- Disconnecting an external screen while running the Plasma Wayland session will no longer cause all open Qt applications to crash.
- Gwenview has adopted the KHamburgerMenu.
More details on the KDE changes that came about this week via Nate's blog. Coming up in June is the big Plasma 5.22 release.
