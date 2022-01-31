KDE's Falkon Browser Sees First Major Update In Nearly Three Years
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 31 January 2022 at 08:38 AM EST. 8 Comments
KDE --
Falkon as the KDE/Qt-focused open-source web browser is out with Falkon 3.2 as its first major update in nearly three years.

Falkon 3.1 was released all the way back in March 2019, well before the pandemic and what seems like an eternity compared to the fast pace of Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome development.


Falkon


Today's Falkon 3.2 release brings screen capture support, an optional PDFium-based PDF viewer, support for selecting multiple cookies within its cookie manager, support for detaching tabs via the context menu, search bar improvements, vertical tab improvements, support for removing locally-installed plugins, and a variety of other fixes and enhancements.

More details on Falkon 3.2 for those interested in this KDE-tailored open-source web browser via Falkon.org.
8 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.24 Getting Ready For Release, More Wayland Fixes Merged
KDE's Very Busy Week From 15 Minute Bugs To Plasma Wayland Fixes
KDE's 15-Minute Bug Initiative Gets Underway
KDE Caps Off Plasma 5.24 Beta Week With More Wayland Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.24 Beta Released With Better Wayland Support
KDE Kicks Off 2022 With New Feature Work
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
Sway 1.7 Released With VR Headset DRM Leasing, Renames "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
Linux 5.17-rc1 Released A Little Bit Early But With Shiny New Features
SDL2 On Linux Now Prefers Wayland Over X11
PipeWire 0.3.44 Released With Latency Improvements, Minimal PW Server Support