KDE's Falkon Browser Sees First Major Update In Nearly Three Years

Falkon as the KDE/Qt-focused open-source web browser is out with Falkon 3.2 as its first major update in nearly three years.
Falkon 3.1 was released all the way back in March 2019, well before the pandemic and what seems like an eternity compared to the fast pace of Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome development.
Falkon
Today's Falkon 3.2 release brings screen capture support, an optional PDFium-based PDF viewer, support for selecting multiple cookies within its cookie manager, support for detaching tabs via the context menu, search bar improvements, vertical tab improvements, support for removing locally-installed plugins, and a variety of other fixes and enhancements.
More details on Falkon 3.2 for those interested in this KDE-tailored open-source web browser via Falkon.org.
