KDE Elisa Music Player Picks Up Support For VLC Library

Of the multiple choices for music/media players on KDE systems, Elisa has been one of the recent but promising contenders in this space. Thanks to recent improvements, Elisa is becoming quite a viable music player for the KDE desktop.
One big addition to Elisa is now support for libVLC, the library of the VLC media player. By leveraging libVLC, Elisa is the ability to play many more audio formats than currently supported, among other advantages to leveraging the low-level work of the VideoLAN open-source team.
Elisa can now also provide a progress bar on Plasma desktop taskbar entries, an improved party mode with simplified playlist view, and other enhancements.
The next version of Elisa is still being worked on but for those interested there are CI Flatpak builds and even Windows builds. More details via this blog post by Elisa developer Matthieu Gallien.
