We have been tracking the development of Elisa, one of several KDE music players, since development started about one year ago. Following the recent alpha releases, the KDE Elisa 0.1 stable release is on the way.
Elisa developers are preparing the Elisa v0.1 release and they plan to have it out around the middle of April.
Following that, their plan moving forward is to introduce a new Elisa music player release about every three months.
Recent work on the Elisa music player includes fixes to their HiDPI support, exploring use around the Kirigami UI framework, beginning to make use of Qt Quick Controls 2, MPRIS fixes, and other improvements.
Those wanting to see the latest screenshot and learn more about this KDE music player can do so via this blog post highlighting their activity this week.
