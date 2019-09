KDE's KWin Options UI Improved, Various Other Enhancements During Akademy Week

KDE's annual Akademy developer conference took place this past week in Milan, Italy. But even with that in-person event the development of the KDE desktop environment didn't let up in landing new improvements.While the KDE Usability & Productivity initiative is over with now KDE focusing on Wayland, consistency, and application improvements , KDE contributor Nate Graham is continuing with his weekly blog posts highlighting the usability/productivity changes and other improvements to the KDE stack.During Akademy 2019 week some of the KDE improvements worth mentioning include:- KDE's Kate text editor is now available from the Microsoft Store.- Fixes to KWin's Wobbly Windows effect.- The KWin "window behavior" KCM configuration module received a UI overhaul as did KWin's window decoration context menu. Both changes coming to KDE Plasma 5.17.- KSysGuard is now HiDPI compatible.- A keyboard shortcut for switching between the normal input mode and Vi input mode for Kate and other KTextEditor programs.Various other improvements as well as outlined by Nate's blog