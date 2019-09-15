KDE's KWin Options UI Improved, Various Other Enhancements During Akademy Week
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 15 September 2019
KDE's annual Akademy developer conference took place this past week in Milan, Italy. But even with that in-person event the development of the KDE desktop environment didn't let up in landing new improvements.

While the KDE Usability & Productivity initiative is over with now KDE focusing on Wayland, consistency, and application improvements, KDE contributor Nate Graham is continuing with his weekly blog posts highlighting the usability/productivity changes and other improvements to the KDE stack.

During Akademy 2019 week some of the KDE improvements worth mentioning include:

- KDE's Kate text editor is now available from the Microsoft Store.

- Fixes to KWin's Wobbly Windows effect.

- The KWin "window behavior" KCM configuration module received a UI overhaul as did KWin's window decoration context menu. Both changes coming to KDE Plasma 5.17.

- KSysGuard is now HiDPI compatible.

- A keyboard shortcut for switching between the normal input mode and Vi input mode for Kate and other KTextEditor programs.

Various other improvements as well as outlined by Nate's blog.
