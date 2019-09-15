KDE's KWin Options UI Improved, Various Other Enhancements During Akademy Week

KDE's annual Akademy developer conference took place this past week in Milan, Italy. But even with that in-person event the development of the KDE desktop environment didn't let up in landing new improvements.
While the KDE Usability & Productivity initiative is over with now KDE focusing on Wayland, consistency, and application improvements, KDE contributor Nate Graham is continuing with his weekly blog posts highlighting the usability/productivity changes and other improvements to the KDE stack.
During Akademy 2019 week some of the KDE improvements worth mentioning include:
- KDE's Kate text editor is now available from the Microsoft Store.
- Fixes to KWin's Wobbly Windows effect.
- The KWin "window behavior" KCM configuration module received a UI overhaul as did KWin's window decoration context menu. Both changes coming to KDE Plasma 5.17.
- KSysGuard is now HiDPI compatible.
- A keyboard shortcut for switching between the normal input mode and Vi input mode for Kate and other KTextEditor programs.
Various other improvements as well as outlined by Nate's blog.
2 Comments