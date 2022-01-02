Joshua Strobl Steps Down From The Solus Project

As many of you know, I had previously announced plans to stream during the start of this new year to kick off development of new web infrastructure and wrap up a couple development items.



Streams are canceled on part of this: I am resigning from Solus.https://t.co/b64HCD2mVD — Joshua Strobl (@JoshStrobl) January 1, 2022

Hey folks!



In light of Josh's announcement to leave the project, I just want to assure you all that we still plan to keep the lights on. There will be some changes to the structure and duties of the team. I hope to have more to share in the coming weeks.

- Beatrice — Solus (@SolusProject) January 2, 2022

Well known Solus Project core team member and Experience Lead Joshua Strobl has announced he is stepping down from the project but will be continuing his work on the Budgie desktop.Strobl announced on New Year's Day that he is stepping down from this popular desktop-focused Linux distribution project. Since 2018 he has co-lead the distribution and became the main developer of the Budgie desktop environment but had been involved with Solus for nearly seven years.Due to "a wide range of issues which affect the ability to contribute to Solus", he is moving away from Solus. He posted his resignation letter to Pastebin The Solus Project though says they will continue on in their mission albeit with some changes ahead.



Solus with its Budgie desktop has been a popular distro choice with the Linux enthusiasts.