Joshua Strobl Steps Down From The Solus Project
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 2 January 2022 at 07:22 AM EST. 27 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Well known Solus Project core team member and Experience Lead Joshua Strobl has announced he is stepping down from the project but will be continuing his work on the Budgie desktop.

Strobl announced on New Year's Day that he is stepping down from this popular desktop-focused Linux distribution project. Since 2018 he has co-lead the distribution and became the main developer of the Budgie desktop environment but had been involved with Solus for nearly seven years.

Due to "a wide range of issues which affect the ability to contribute to Solus", he is moving away from Solus. He posted his resignation letter to Pastebin.

The Solus Project though says they will continue on in their mission albeit with some changes ahead.


Solus with its Budgie desktop has been a popular distro choice with the Linux enthusiasts.


In his resignation letter, Joshua says he still plans on maintaining the Budgie desktop environment and is even looking to establish a new Budgie organization. Looking ahead, he also plans to join the SerpentOS project. SerpentOS is the distribution started by Ikey Doherty, the original creator of Solus. Those wish new interest now in that platform can visit SerpentOS.com.
27 Comments
Related News
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life
2021 Brought A Convenient Installer For Arch Linux, Powering The Steam Deck
Manjaro 21.2 Released With Better Btrfs Support, Linux 5.15 LTS Powered
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 21.10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FGKASLR Is An Exciting Linux Kernel Improvement To Look Forward To In 2022
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
Mesa Open-Source GPU Drivers Enjoyed Near-Record Growth In 2021, Valve Dev Top Contributor
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Fedora 36 Looking To Change Its Default Fonts
Linux 5.17 To Introduce A New Driver Just To Deal With Buggy x86 Tablets
AMDVLK 2021.Q4.3 Released To Fix Poor Wayland Performance