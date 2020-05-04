Intel's High-Performance VP9 Encoder Sees Its Second Release

When it comes to Intel's high performance Scalable Video Technology (SVT) video encoders, SVT-AV1 is the most well known for its great speed and usage by Netflix and others. But Intel SVT also consists of VP9 and HEVC/H.265 encoders too and today brought the debut of SVT-VP9 0.2.
SVT-VP9 0.2 is the new version and the first since the original pre-release of it last October. Since then have just been a few commits to the SVT-VP9 source tree with seemingly much more attention on SVT-AV1 given all the industry interest in this royalty-free video codec.
With the release of v0.2.0 it simply notes a fix for the FFmpeg plug-in and fixing video corruption under certain conditions.
In any case, SVT-VP9 0.1 already delivered great VP9 encode performance across the Linux x86_64 ecosystem.
