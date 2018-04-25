This year Intel open-sourced their "NEO" OpenCL compute stack included a new compute runtime, a new LLVM/Clang-based compiler, makes use of the Intel Graphics Memory Management Library (GMMLIB), etc. While we don't hear too much from the NEO effort on an ongoing basis, their OpenCL 2.1 support for recent hardware generations is now to production quality.
From early March was my last reporting and testing on the Intel OpenCL NEO effort in Trying Out The New Intel Open-Source OpenCL NEO Compute Driver.
With the Intel Compute Runtime release from last week, 2018ww15-010713, the quality expectations for several generations have changed from "beta" to "production". This includes Skylake, Kabylake, and Coffeelake processors with their HD/UHD/Iris Graphics now offering production quality OpenCL 2.1 support while Apollolake and Geminilake are at OpenCL 1.2. There is Broadwell OpenCL 2.1 support, but it's currently marked pre-alpha.
The latest release details can be found via the intel/compute-runtime repository. Those wanting more information on this new open-source Intel OpenCL driver stack can find all the general information at 01.org.
