Intel Shares Highlights From Their 2019 Open-Source Technology Summit

Taking place back in May at the beautiful Skamania Lodge in Washington was Intel's OSTS 2019 for their annual Open-Source Technology Summit that traditionally was internal-only but has begun opening up including allowing external participants this year. I was at OSTS 2019 and it's by far my highlight of the year with many really great sessions and a lot of useful networking at the event. Intel's open-source team has now shared some video recordings from this open-source/Linux event.
OSTS 2019 was a phenomenal event and I hope to be able to be back next year. This was a really great event with a lot of interesting and technical talks compared to so many other events these days often being filled with marketing fluff. Among the talks now available for your viewing pleasure are on Intel's contributions to the Rust programming language, Optane DC Persistent Memory / new memory tiers on Linux, better kernel randomization, hardware crypto, and more. The only pity is that it took so long to get these interesting talks out there and hopefully they will be rounding it out with the other talks that took place at the event -- there was a lot of interesting material and that's even when unfortunately missing out on one of the days.
Those wanting to enjoy some nice technical presentations this weekend can find the current Intel OSTS 2019 videos via 01.org in a new blog post by Imad Sousou.
