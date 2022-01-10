Intel Announces New Leader Of Client Computing Group
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 January 2022 at 04:36 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel announced new leadership changes today as 2022 gets started for what is expected to be an eventful year at the company with Sapphire Rapids, Raptor Lake, and Intel Arc graphics ahead.

First up, somewhat surprising is that Gregory Bryant as the GM of the Client Computing Group is leaving Intel after thirty years at the company. Now leading Intel's Client Computing Group will be Michelle Johnston Holthaus who currently is an EVP and GM of the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group. Holthaus has been with Intel since 1996 in a variety of roles. More information on the CCG leadership change can be found via the Intel newsroom.

Intel also announced it has hired David Zinsner as its CFO. Zinsner up to now was an EVP and CFO at Micron. Current Intel CFO George Davis is retiring.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel AMX Support For KVM Use May Be Ready For Mainline
Intel IGC 1.0.9933 Brings DG2/Alchemist & Xe HPC Improvements, More SPIR-V Plumbing
Mesa 22.0 Intel OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers Enable Adaptive-Sync/VRR
Intel HFI Code Revised For Improving Alder Lake's Hybrid Support On Linux
Recapping Intel's Open-Source/Linux Achievements For 2021
Improved Thermal/Power Management For Intel "Titan Ridge" Thunderbolt Coming To Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPUs Feature Microsoft's Pluton Security
Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88%
Firefox 95 vs. Chrome 97 Browser Performance On Linux
Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare
KDE Gets A 2022 Roadmap - Plasma Wayland To Shine, Updated Breeze Icons
Linux 5.16's Great Features Include FUTEX2, Folios, AMD Rembrandt, Intel AMX & Much More
PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes