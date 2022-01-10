Intel Announces New Leader Of Client Computing Group

Intel announced new leadership changes today as 2022 gets started for what is expected to be an eventful year at the company with Sapphire Rapids, Raptor Lake, and Intel Arc graphics ahead.
First up, somewhat surprising is that Gregory Bryant as the GM of the Client Computing Group is leaving Intel after thirty years at the company. Now leading Intel's Client Computing Group will be Michelle Johnston Holthaus who currently is an EVP and GM of the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group. Holthaus has been with Intel since 1996 in a variety of roles. More information on the CCG leadership change can be found via the Intel newsroom.
Intel also announced it has hired David Zinsner as its CFO. Zinsner up to now was an EVP and CFO at Micron. Current Intel CFO George Davis is retiring.
