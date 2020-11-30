Version 1.10 of Intel's IWD "iNet Wireless Daemon" has been released as the increasingly useful alternative to the likes of WPA_Supplicant for Linux systems.
Intel's open-source wireless daemon for Linux systems continues adding in more features and improvements. While it started out with a focus on minimalism and embedded use-cases, IWD is being evaluated for possible use on Ubuntu among other Linux distributions. With IWD 1.10 the highlights include:
Add support for DHCP v6 configuration.
Add support for DHCP server operation with AP mode.
Add support for IP allocation during the 4-Way Handshake.
Add support for P2P Group-owner handling.
The DHCP v6 support is the big addition to IWD 1.10. The P2P improvements may also be useful for some along with a variety of other fixes, testing improvements, and more that went into the IWD 1.10 release -- just about two months of work since v1.9.
IWD continues to be developed via Kernel.org.
