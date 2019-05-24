Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Support For The Mule Creek Canyon PCH

Mule Creek Canyon is the PCH to be paired with Intel Elkhart Lake processors. Elkhart Lake as a reminder is the Gemini Lake SoC successor that will feature Gen11 class graphics and now thanks to the open-source Intel Linux graphics driver we know that new PCH is the Mule Creek Canyon.
Mule Creek Canyon doesn't appear to be widely publicized up to this point but appeared in today's latest open-source development activity. Mule Creek Canyon is the new PCH for Elkhart Lake and required some minor changes around Port-C remapping that differ from other Icelake graphics hardware.
The initial Elkhart Lake graphics support is coming on the Linux side with the 5.2 kernel. These Port-C / Mule Creek Canyon bits, however, aren't expected to be merged until Linux 5.3. But with Elkhart Lake SoCs still appearing to be some months away, that kernel timing will hopefully work out okay and ideally Linux 5.3 will be shipped by the likes of Ubuntu 19.10 and Fedora 31.
