Intel Prepares More DG2 + XeHP Bits For Linux 5.17

Intel on Thursday submitted a final drm-intel-gt-next pull of new material slated for introduction in the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle.
Previous pull requests to DRM-Next of new feature work for Linux 5.17 has included Raptor Lake S enablement, Ice Lake VRR support, privacy screen support, Alder Lake P graphics now considered stable, hang fixes, and a lot of other low-level work.
This week's batch of Intel GT material for Linux 5.17 is mostly focused on bug fixes but does bring more DG2/Alchemist enablement as well as for the software development vehicle (SDV) around XeHP. This latest -- and final -- pull for Linux 5.17 on the Intel kernel driver front also includes a performance optimization around GuC microcontroller log access, speedier at GuC firmware loading, sanity checking of memory regions on load, a "i915.memtest=1" option to force a full memory test, and an assortment of other low-level driver work.
There continues to be much churn with the Intel kernel graphics driver in adapting the code-base for discrete graphics processors with dedicated video memory, among other changes with Intel's quest for high performance discrete graphics.
This last batch of Intel GT changes for Linux 5.17 can be found via lore.kernel.org.
The Linux 5.17 merge window is opening up in mid-January while the stable kernel release won't be out until around the end of March. That puts Linux 5.17 out-of-reach for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and the like, so it will be interesting to see how the Intel Arc "Alchemist" (DG2) support is at launch on popular Linux distribution, depending upon the amount of back-ports to ~5.16 kernels.
