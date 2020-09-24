Intel continues bringing up the DG1 discrete graphics card under Linux with continued refinements set to hit for Linux 5.10.
Besides all of the Intel (i915) DRM kernel graphics driver improvements coming for Linux 5.10 some of which explicitly benefit Gen12/Xe and the DG1 discrete graphics card, the sound subsystem updates for this next kernel cycle are bringing up the audio support.
Queued into sound-next for Linux 5.10 are the DG1 PCI and HDMI IDs for the audio support with the DisplayPort/HDMI outputs on the graphics card. Plus an extra patch is needed for indicating the HDA controller is in the GPU as part of the Intel HDA driver handling.
Long story short with these patches the audio output should be working properly for Intel DG1 come Linux 5.10 upon its stable debut around the end of the year... Given Intel's original "Arctic Sound" codename for their discrete Xe Graphics GPU effort, queue the jokes in the forums about the sound support coming late.
