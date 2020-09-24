Intel DG1 Sound Support Coming For Linux 5.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 September 2020 at 08:41 PM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
Intel continues bringing up the DG1 discrete graphics card under Linux with continued refinements set to hit for Linux 5.10.

Besides all of the Intel (i915) DRM kernel graphics driver improvements coming for Linux 5.10 some of which explicitly benefit Gen12/Xe and the DG1 discrete graphics card, the sound subsystem updates for this next kernel cycle are bringing up the audio support.

Queued into sound-next for Linux 5.10 are the DG1 PCI and HDMI IDs for the audio support with the DisplayPort/HDMI outputs on the graphics card. Plus an extra patch is needed for indicating the HDA controller is in the GPU as part of the Intel HDA driver handling.

Long story short with these patches the audio output should be working properly for Intel DG1 come Linux 5.10 upon its stable debut around the end of the year... Given Intel's original "Arctic Sound" codename for their discrete Xe Graphics GPU effort, queue the jokes in the forums about the sound support coming late.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Engineers Begin Landing Open-Source Support For TDX, Intel Key Locker
Intel Platform Monitoring Telemetry Appears Destined For Linux 5.10
Intel SGX Enclave Support Sent Out For Linux A 38th Time
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor Making Progress On Booting Windows
Intel Compute Runtime 20.37.17906 Brings Rocket Lake Support
Intel Submits More Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 5.10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements