IGT Is Helping Keep Intel's Display Driver & Other DRM/KMS Drivers In Good Shape
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 February 2019 at 06:47 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Formerly known as Intel GPU Tools, the scope of "IGT" has been expanding now for providing tools and functionality testing not only around the Intel DRM/KMS driver but also the other mainline Linux display drivers.

The tool goes just by IGT these days with the scope expanding beyond just supporting the Intel driver, but the focus remains on providing good test coverage and various features for testing DRM/KMS code. IGT ships with tests around various hardware/driver-specific interfaces as well as PRIME buffer sharing, kernel mode-setting, GEM memory management, and other test/tooling programs.

IGT also now has its own test runner as a replacement to Piglit. IGT is yet another open-source project also using the Meson build system to lead to quicker build times and developing this now multi-vendor code-base on the FreeDesktop.org GitLab infrastructure.

Arek Hiler of Intel who talked about IGT last weekend at FOSDEM commented that internally they are running IGT on around 130 machines running continuously and that is yielding around six million sub-tests per week fo their latest Intel graphics driver code. With tooling like IGT is how Intel's been able to quickly add in new hardware support and other features for their DRM driver while reducing the number of regressions and ensuring the quality of their driver thanks to this good test coverage.

Those wishing to learn more about IGT can see the FOSDEM slides and WebM video recording.
