A Remote KMS Linux Backend Is Being Worked On That Could Work With VNC
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 17 May 2018 at 08:28 PM EDT. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
Thomas Hellstrom of VMware who has worked on Mesa going back to the Tungsten Graphics days is developing a remote KMS back-end that could be transmitted over VNC or similar protocols.

In essence this kernel mode-setting (KMS) kernel back-end would allow the display to be transmitted remotely over VNC or similar remote desktop sharing technologies. The current intention is on open-source VNC server support.

This would be tackling remote desktop support for Linux at the KMS level that in turn would allow it to work with X.Org, Wayland, and other display systems like even DirectFB due to targeting the lower-level (KMS) or even to support a virtual terminal. The intention as well would be allow this back-end to plug into any existing driver for mirroring an existing CRTC/connector or adding a virtual head to a driver. The kernel code would forward this to a user-space interface and protocol for then dealing with VNC or the respective protocol.

While an open-source VNC approach is being pursued, Thomas admits that in the long-term VMware would probably like to support other remote protocols like their closed-source code. This could also allow for simple user-space display drivers too.

Hellstrom volleyed his initial "remoting KMS" ideas onto the DRI developers list in soliciting feedback from other developers/stakeholders.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
VMware 13.3 X.Org Driver Brings DRI3 With Latest Mesa, X.Org Server 1.20 Support
X.Org Server 1.21 Opens For Development
Several DDX Drivers Aren't Yet Ready For X.Org Server 1.20
X.Org Server 1.20 "Avocado Toast" Released With DRI3 v1.2, VR Improvements
Understanding The X.Org Server's Complex Pointer Acceleration Code
The Last Of The X.Org Server 1.20 Patches Posted
Popular News This Week
Purism's FSP Reverse Engineering Effort Might Be Stalled
System76 vs. The LVFS Firmware Updating Service
Feral's GameMode 1.1 Released For Optimizing Linux Gaming Performance
Purism Shows Off Latest GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups For The Librem 5
GNOME 3.28.2 Released With GJS Garbage Collection Fix To Address The Big Memory Leak
AMD Publishes Open-Source Driver Support For Vega 20