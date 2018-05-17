A Remote KMS Linux Backend Is Being Worked On That Could Work With VNC

Thomas Hellstrom of VMware who has worked on Mesa going back to the Tungsten Graphics days is developing a remote KMS back-end that could be transmitted over VNC or similar protocols.
In essence this kernel mode-setting (KMS) kernel back-end would allow the display to be transmitted remotely over VNC or similar remote desktop sharing technologies. The current intention is on open-source VNC server support.
This would be tackling remote desktop support for Linux at the KMS level that in turn would allow it to work with X.Org, Wayland, and other display systems like even DirectFB due to targeting the lower-level (KMS) or even to support a virtual terminal. The intention as well would be allow this back-end to plug into any existing driver for mirroring an existing CRTC/connector or adding a virtual head to a driver. The kernel code would forward this to a user-space interface and protocol for then dealing with VNC or the respective protocol.
While an open-source VNC approach is being pursued, Thomas admits that in the long-term VMware would probably like to support other remote protocols like their closed-source code. This could also allow for simple user-space display drivers too.
Hellstrom volleyed his initial "remoting KMS" ideas onto the DRI developers list in soliciting feedback from other developers/stakeholders.
