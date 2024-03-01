The X.Org Foundation Needs More Candidates To Hold An Election
The X.Org Foundation's elections for the Board of Directors have been delayed as there weren't enough participants nominated for the available seats to hold an election.
In some years it's been difficult to find enough volunteers to serve on the X.Org Board of Directors for the four available seats each election. In 2024 it's been another period with not enough nominations to hold an election. As such the X.Org board has extended the period for nominations now through the end of day 11 March.
The four seats currently expiring are Emma Anholt, Mark Filion, Ricardo Garcia, and Alyssa Rosenzweig. The Board of Directors expiring next year are Arkadiusz Hiler, Christopher Michael, Lyude Paul, and Sima Vetter.
The X.Org Foundation is responsible for overseeing not just the X.Org Server but also Wayland, Mesa, libinput, and related FreeDesktop.org projects. The X.Org Foundation manages sponsorships and the finances of the project as well as organizing the annual X.Org Developers Conference (XDC).
Those interested in nominating themselves or another X.Org member can find the details on the extended nomination period via the X.Org mailing list.
