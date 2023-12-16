xf86-video-modesetting Driver Optimization Helps Conserve Intel Power Consumption

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 16 December 2023 at 08:52 AM EST. Add A Comment
X.ORG
A change merged to the X.Org Server Git for the generic xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver is helping conserve some power consumption at least for Intel graphics by determining the optimal hardware cursor size.

The change by Intel Linux graphics driver engineer Ville Syrjälä is for ensuring an optimal hardware cursor size for the xf86-video-modesetting driver. Ville explained in the commit:
"Try to minimize the used hw cursor size in order to minimize power consumption. There is no kernel query for the minimum so we'll just probe around with setcursor2 (using an invisible cursor image so there will be no visual artifacts).

To avoid having to deal with absolutely every size stick to power-of-two numbers. And with a bit of extra effort we can determine whether non-square dimesions will also work, which they do to some degree on current Intel GPUs.

On my Alderlake laptop I'm seeing a massive (up to .5W) difference in power consumption between 64x64 vs. 256x256 cursors. While some of that is undoubtedly something that needs to be fixed in i915's display data buffer allocation code, it still makes sense to use as small as possible cursor to minimize the wastege."

A half-Watt saving from this change isn't bad particularly for modern Intel notebooks. It will be interesting to see if this handling also helps other non-Intel graphics hardware too in any measurable amount. See this commit for more details on the change merged overnight.
Add A Comment
Related News
X.Org Server & XWayland Updated Due To Two Decade-Old Security Vulnerabilities
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Dropping The X.Org Server Except For XWayland
Open-Source Graphics DevRoom Returning For FOSDEM 2024
XWayland Now Allows For Better Choosing Between OpenGL & OpenGL ES
XWayland & X.Org Server See New Releases Due To Three More Security Vulnerabilities
X.Org Hit By New Security Vulnerabilities - Two Date Back To 1988 With X11R2
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
Wine 9.0-rc1 Released With Upgraded VKD3D, Wine Wayland Improvements
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion
Intel Striving To Overhaul Their Multiple Ethernet Linux Drivers: "The Great Code Dedup"