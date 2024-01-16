X.Org Server & XWayland Updated Due To Another Six Security Vulnerabilities
It was in 2013 a security researcher called the X.Org Server security state "worse than it looks" and quite a disaster from the security/bug perspective for the aging codebase. A decade later there's still no shortage of security vulnerabilities being uncovered within the X.Org Server.
For kicking off 2024, another six security vulnerabilities within the X.Org Server -- and XWayland too -- were uncovered. This mix of 2023 and 2024 CVEs include heap buffer overflows, out-of-bounds memory accesses, and SELinux context corruption, among others.
The six new X.Org Server security vulnerabilities are noted via this announcement.
As a result X.Org Server 21.1.11 and XWayland 23.2.4 were released to deliver these security fixes.
