GraphicsFuzz is the 3D GPU driver fuzzer that was born out of academia research for finding GPU driver bugs and ended up being acquired by Google and then open-sourced.
Released yesterday was GraphicsFuzz 1.2 as the newest big update for this 3D GPU driver fuzzer for uncovering various issues, which it's successfully done already for both mobile and desktop drivers. With GraphicsFuzz 1.2 is now support for compute shaders, cross-platform headless worker support for Vulkan, faster test case reduction, bug fixes, and a variety of other improvements.
Driver developers wanting to give GraphicsFuzz 1.2 a go can download it from GitHub.
