Google Making $1M USD Investment To Improve Rust & C++ Interoperability
Google is announcing today they are contributing $1M USD to the Rust Foundation to focus on enhancing interoperability between the C++ and Rust programming languages.
Google's one million dollar contribution will be underwriting the new "Interop Initiative" as a new C++/Rust interoperability effort.
The hope is that this initiative will make it easier for large organizations with existing massive C++ codebases to more easily/gradually transition to the Rust programming language. Rust developers will be exploring new ways to provide "seamless interoperability between existing C++ code and Rust code."
The initiative's first effort will be on drafting a scope of work proposal to begin discussions with stakeholders about what they should focus on for this interoperability push. The money will likely be spent on additional hiring and provisioning of resources around build system integration, possible AI-based C++ to Rust conversion, and/or other expenditures.
The Rust/C++ Interop Initiative announcement should be going live on the Google Security Blog.
