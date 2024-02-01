Google Making $1M USD Investment To Improve Rust & C++ Interoperability

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 5 February 2024 at 12:00 PM EST. 8 Comments
GOOGLE
Google is announcing today they are contributing $1M USD to the Rust Foundation to focus on enhancing interoperability between the C++ and Rust programming languages.

Google's one million dollar contribution will be underwriting the new "Interop Initiative" as a new C++/Rust interoperability effort.

The hope is that this initiative will make it easier for large organizations with existing massive C++ codebases to more easily/gradually transition to the Rust programming language. Rust developers will be exploring new ways to provide "seamless interoperability between existing C++ code and Rust code."

The initiative's first effort will be on drafting a scope of work proposal to begin discussions with stakeholders about what they should focus on for this interoperability push. The money will likely be spent on additional hiring and provisioning of resources around build system integration, possible AI-based C++ to Rust conversion, and/or other expenditures.

The Rust/C++ Interop Initiative announcement should be going live on the Google Security Blog.
8 Comments
Related News
Chrome 121 Adds New CSS & WebGPU Features
The Mainline Linux Kernel To Finally Support The Google Tensor GS101 SoC & Pixel 6
Chrome 120 Released With Theora Support Evaporating, Adds WebGPU & CSS Improvements
Google Rewriting Android's Binder In Rust With Promising Results
Google Chrome To Remove Theora Video Codec Support
Chrome 119 Beta Released With CSS Relative Color Syntax, WebSQL Disabled
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
Godot 4.3 Game Engine To Feature Native Wayland Support
ReactOS Making Progress On Its GUI-Based Installer
Fast Kernel Headers Work Restarted For Linux To Ultimately Speed Up Build Times
RHEL's Source Code Access Change Is Causing Issues For CentOS SIGs