Google Chrome/Chromium Lands linux_drm_syncobj_v1 For Wayland Explicit Sync
The Google Chrome/Chromium web browser code has merged support for linux_drm_syncobj_v1 as the modern Wayland protocol for explicit buffer synchronization.
Going along with other apps and desktops supporting this means of explicit buffer synchronization and work by the NVIDIA proprietary drivers and others, Google Chrome is the latest now on the bandwagon.
Chrome/Chromium previously supported the linux-explicit-synchronization-unstable-v1 protocol as the iteration prior to the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol.
This merge yesterday has all of the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 bits merged for modern explicit sync. The prior explicit sync code is now marked as "legacy" for removal in the future.
