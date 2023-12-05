Chrome 120 Released With Theora Support Evaporating, Adds WebGPU & CSS Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 7 December 2023 at 06:30 AM EST. 17 Comments
Google on Wednesday released Chrome 120 as the newest version of their cross-platform web browser.

Chrome 120 is the release that deprecates and removes Theora support. The Theora video format sees little use these days and with increasing security risks around that excess code in the web browser, Google is preparing to eliminate the code. As of yesterday it's beginning a 1% stable experiment where Theora support is being turned down. Over the next month it will turn into a 50% stable experiment and then by February the code will be removed for Chrome 123. Following Google Chrome, Mozilla is also eyeing the removal of Theora.

Chrome 120 does add a number of new CSS features including "image" syntax support for registered custom properties, "transform-function" and "transofrm-list" syntax for registered custom properties, the :dir() pseudo-class selector, exponential functions, the check() method for the Font Loading API, and CSS masking support.

Chrome 120 also adds f16 support to WebGPU and a maxBindGroupsPlusVertexBuffers limit. Chrome 120 further goes on to add a scripting feature for media queries and various other new web development features.

Chrome 120 also brings a number of security fixes as detailed on the Chrome Release Blog. More details on the many new features to find with Chrome 120 via ChromeStatus.com.
