Chrome 121 Adds New CSS & WebGPU Features
In addition to Firefox 122 making it to stable today, Google has also promoted their Chrome 121 web browser to its stable channel.
Chrome 121 is out today with the release happening to go head-to-head against Firefox 122. Chrome 121 has 17 security fixes including three high CVEs. The security fixes in Chrome 121 can be found via the Google Chrome release blog.
Chrome 121 also adds new AI features for tab organization, new CSS features, an EditContext API, feature detection for supported clipboard formats, improves CSS masking for SVGs, a Remote Playback API for HTML media elements, Ruby-specific display values, speculation rule updates, and various WebGPU improvements.
On the CSS side there is now support for scrollbar-color and scrollbar-width properties for altering scrollbars. There is also the font-palette property animation and support for the CSS spelling and grammar features. Support for the CSS ::spelling-error and ::grammar-error pseudo-elements is something I've been waiting months to see -- in Firefox still waiting. This allows altering the styling of detected auto spellcheck/grammar errors detected by the browser. That way they can be made more visible depending upon colors and style of your webpage and something I've been desperately wanting to help my tired and overworked eyes to make it easier to catch my own spelling errors when working within Firefox to avoid overlooking the subtle red underlines.
On the WebGPU side, there is now support for timestamp queries, WebGPU is now enabled for Chrome 121 on Android devices, the ability to omit the default entry points to shader modules, and other additions. Those WebGPU details for Chrome 121 via this blog post.
More details on all of the Chrome 121 features can be found via ChromeStatus.com.
3 Comments