Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 23 January 2024 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
MOZILLA
Today marks the first Mozilla Firefox feature release of 2024 with quite a number of new features to showcase in the newly-published Firefox 122.

Firefox 122 can now display images and descriptions for search suggestions when provided by the search engine, the line breaking rules of web content now match the Unicode standard, the local translations capability is now much better off than in prior versions, various new CSS features are supported, several security enhancements, and enabling Uneven Level Protection Forward Error Correction (ULPFEC) by default. The ULPFEC support can enhance video quality for users on spotty Internet connections when using WebRTC video services.

For those using Firefox on Android there is now support for enabling the Global Privacy Control, the ability to set the browser as the default PDF reader, and continued work on reducing user fingerprinting infromation from Android devices.

Firefox 122 Linux builds


Also new with Firefox 122.0 is Mozilla providing an official Debian package alongside their generic Linux builds. This goes along with Mozilla recently rolling out a Debian APT repository for Firefox updates.

Firefox 122 builds are available right now from Mozilla.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Firefox 121 Now Available With Wayland Enabled By Default
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
Mozilla Firefox Development Finally Moving Entirely To Git
Mozilla Eyes Removal Of Theora Support In Firefox
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
The Open-Source Community Is Still Maintaining Flash Player Support In 2024
A Fix For The Severe Linux Performance Regression Spotted By Torvalds
Linux Distributions Now Encouraged To Build GTK With Vulkan
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS To Ship With Some Extra GNOME Performance Optimizations
Limine 7.0 Bootloader Released