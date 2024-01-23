Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements

Today marks the first Mozilla Firefox feature release of 2024 with quite a number of new features to showcase in the newly-published Firefox 122.Firefox 122 can now display images and descriptions for search suggestions when provided by the search engine, the line breaking rules of web content now match the Unicode standard, the local translations capability is now much better off than in prior versions, various new CSS features are supported, several security enhancements, and enabling Uneven Level Protection Forward Error Correction (ULPFEC) by default. The ULPFEC support can enhance video quality for users on spotty Internet connections when using WebRTC video services.For those using Firefox on Android there is now support for enabling the Global Privacy Control, the ability to set the browser as the default PDF reader, and continued work on reducing user fingerprinting infromation from Android devices.

Also new with Firefox 122.0 is Mozilla providing an official Debian package alongside their generic Linux builds. This goes along with Mozilla recently rolling out a Debian APT repository for Firefox updates Firefox 122 builds are available right now from Mozilla.org