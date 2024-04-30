Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GCC 14.1 RC Compiler Available For Testing With AMD Znver5 Target & New C/C++ Features
GCC 14.1 is hoping to release next week (around 7 May) while today brings the release candidate for a solid week of last minute testing. Red Hat's Jakub Jelinek announced the GCC 14.1 release candidate today and reaffirmed hopes of releasing GCC 14.1 next Tuesday.
This annual GNU Compiler Collection release is bringing nice ASCII art for visualizing buffer overflows, AMD Zen 5 support, AMD RDNA2 and RDNA3 offloading, big updates to the Rust "gccrs" front-end, Intel AVX10.1 support, C23 -std=c23 support, RISC-V vector crypto extensions, early -std=c++26 plumbing, and various other Intel ISA features for upcoming processors.
Those interested can test out the GCC 14.1 RC ahead of next week's stable availability. GCC 14 is already in use by the recently released Fedora 40. GCC 14 benchmarks so far are looking good as an incremental improvement over GCC 13 while remaining very competitive with LLVM Clang.