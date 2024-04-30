GCC 14.1 RC Compiler Available For Testing With AMD Znver5 Target & New C/C++ Features

GCC 14.1 RC Compiler Available For Testing With AMD Znver5 Target & New C/C++ Features
The release candidate of the GCC 14 compiler is available for testing as the annual feature update to the GNU Compiler Collection.

GCC 14.1 is hoping to release next week (around 7 May) while today brings the release candidate for a solid week of last minute testing. Red Hat's Jakub Jelinek announced the GCC 14.1 release candidate today and reaffirmed hopes of releasing GCC 14.1 next Tuesday.

This annual GNU Compiler Collection release is bringing nice ASCII art for visualizing buffer overflows, AMD Zen 5 support, AMD RDNA2 and RDNA3 offloading, big updates to the Rust "gccrs" front-end, Intel AVX10.1 support, C23 -std=c23 support, RISC-V vector crypto extensions, early -std=c++26 plumbing, and various other Intel ISA features for upcoming processors.

Those interested can test out the GCC 14.1 RC ahead of next week's stable availability. GCC 14 is already in use by the recently released Fedora 40. GCC 14 benchmarks so far are looking good as an incremental improvement over GCC 13 while remaining very competitive with LLVM Clang.
