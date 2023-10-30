Mozilla Finally Launches An APT Repository For Easy Firefox Nightly Updating

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 30 October 2023 at 06:06 AM EDT. 9 Comments
MOZILLA
While Mozilla has always produced Firefox Nightly builds for Linux as traditional binaries, they have finally decided to offer up an APT repository of Firefox Nightly builds to make it easy to stay up-to-date with new Firefox Nightly releases on Debian and Ubuntu Linux based distributions.

Mozilla announced today they have setup an APT repository as an easy option for using Firefox Nightly on Ubuntu/Debian-based platforms. The Firefox Nightly Debian packages will also see better performance thanks to extra compiler optimizations, additional security hardening with extra security-related compiler flags, and easily stay up-to-date now via the APT package management. Eventually the packages will become available for Beta, ESR, and release branches of Firefox from this APT repository too.

Mozilla APT repository


More details on this long overdue Firefox APT repository via Mozilla.org.
