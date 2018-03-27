Google "Hammer" HID Driver Coming To Linux 4.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 27 March 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT.
A new HID input driver for an apparent yet-to-be-released Google device is coming for the Linux 4.17 kernel merge window.

Being merged today in the HID subsystem tree is the new hid-google-hammer driver. This driver is for the keyboard on a "Google Hammer" device.


This Google Hammer HID driver is needed to control the keyboard backlight and "support future features."

Unfortunately the code to this ~134 line driver didn't reveal any intriguing details about this Google Hammer device, presumably a yet-to-launch Chromebook.

Anyhow, come the launch of Google Hammer there's at least the HID keyboard driver ready to roll. So far this has been the first Linux kernel patch/driver specific for this reported "Hammer" computer.
