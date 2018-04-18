Chrome 66 Released With Security Improvements & New JavaScript APIs

Google has rolled out Chrome 66 to its stable channel for Linux desktop users as well as other supported desktop/mobile operating systems.
The Chrome 66 release has a number of security updates, including the enabling of the Strict Site Isolation feature by default. Chrome 66 is also more restricted now about content it allows to auto-play by default, among other changes.
For developers the Chrome 66 web-browser brings the new async clipboard and web locks APIs, allows autocomplete for text-area and select elements, support for CSS calc() within media queries, Fetch API improvements, the link element now supports "modulepreload", support for WebSockets over HTTP/2, and a variety of other additions. More extensive details on the Chrome 66 changes can be found via ChromeStatus.com.
Chrome 66.0 can be downloaded from all the usual sources.
